Ole Miss Football’s Quinshon Judkins Named First-Team Preseason All-America by The Sporting News

OIe Miss football sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins has been named to The Sporting News preseason All-America first-team, as announced on Tuesday.



This is the latest award in a long line for Judkins, who has also already been named to the Maxwell, Walter Camp and Doak Walker Award watch lists in addition to earning Preseason All-America from the AP, CBS Sports/247Sports, Walter Camp, Lindy’s, Athlon and Phil Steele, as well as Preseason All-SEC honors by the SEC media, Walter Camp, Lindy’s, Athlon and Phil Steele.



Judkins is coming off a historic freshman season in 2022, during which he was named CBS’ National Freshman of the Year, On3’s Offensive True Freshman of the Year, the SEC Newcomer and SEC Freshman of the Year, as well as a first-team Freshman All-American by three different publications. Last season, Judkins set the Ole Miss single-season records in both rushing yards (1,567) and rushing touchdowns (16), and ended the year ranked in the national top-10 in rushing yards (No. 7), rushing touchdowns (No. 10) and total touchdowns with 17 (No. 10).



Judkins put together one of the greatest seasons ever by an SEC freshman running back in 2022. His 1,567 yards ranks as the second-most ever by a freshman in SEC history, trailing only Georgia’s Herschel Walker, who ran for 1,616 yards in 1980. Judkins’ historic season also ended ranked No. 11 all-time among Power-5 freshmen and was the most since 2017.

