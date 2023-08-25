Friday, August 25, 2023
Oxford Travels to Lafayette for Cross-Town Classic

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo by Adam Brown

Friday night lights are back as high school football gets underway. In Oxford, a rivalry gets the season started as Oxford travels over to Lafayette for the Cross-Town Classic. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at William L. Buford Stadium.

Oxford (0-0) took on Winona last Friday night in the jamboree.

The Chargers head coach sat down with HottyToddy.com about the game and the upcoming matchup.

“Overall, we were pleased with the jamboree,” OHS head football coach Cliff Cutcliffe said. “There are always going to be some issues to address your first time against another opponent, but it’s a great opportunity to get our and compete.”

The coaching staff was able to play some guys and get them some game experience.

“I thought some of our young guys handled the moment really well. I think they’ve earned confidence through great preparation,” Cutcliffe said.

Lafayette (0-0) took the gridiron against South Panola last Friday night in their jamboree.

This season, the Commodores have coach Anthony Heart back at the helm.

Both Heart and Cutcliffe look forward to this matchup to open the season. This game had been at the end of the season as both teams played for the right to the playoffs.

“I’ve definitely heard a lot of buzz around town about the crosstown classic being week 1 this year,” Cutcliffe said. “There’s always a ton of excitement surrounding this matchup.” 

