Ole Miss Football’s Perkins, Williams Named to Shaun Alexander Award Watch List

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss football freshmen Suntarine Perkins and Ayden Williams have both been named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Watch List, as announced by the Maxwell Football Club on Wednesday.



The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award is presented to the most outstanding freshman in college football and has been presented since 2018 in honor of the former Alabama standout and Seattle Seahawks great. Past winners include Trevor Lawrence (Clemson, 2018), Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis, 2019), Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama, 2020), Brock Bowers (Georgia, 2021) and Drake Maye (North Carolina, 2022).



A four star-prospect, Under Armour All-American and the No. 1 rated player in Mississippi by ESPN, Suntarine Perkins came to Ole Miss following a stellar career at Raleigh High School. The 2022 MHSAA 3A Mr. Football led Raleigh to its first state title as a senior, all while amassing 267 tackles and 10 sacks throughout his high school career at linebacker. The No. 2 linebacker in the nation by 247Sports was named the MVP of the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game after logging 10 tackles and three TFLs.



This is the second preseason honor for Ayden Williams after previously being named Preseason Freshman All-America by On3. A unanimous four-star recruit, Williams was the No. 2 prospect in Mississippi and a 2022 Under Armour All-American at Ridgeland High School. Williams tallied 1,265 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior and was a three-time All-State honoree while at RHS.



The 2023 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award is set to be presented at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala along with several of the other top awards in college and professional football later this year.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports