Sanders Looking Forward to Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss senior quarterback Spencer Sanders met with the media following practice on Tuesday.

The Rebels open the season against Mercer on Saturday.

“We are still competing everyday and getting better,” Sanders said.

Back in the spring, Sanders was recovering from a shoulder injury.

“I feel great,” he said. “I’m keep getting better each day and I’m getting really good with the offense.”

Sanders added that he’s trying to have natural coordination with it.

“I feel like I have excelled in this offense in a lot of ways,” Sanders said. “I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Sanders arrived on campus in January after four seasons at Oklahoma State.

Sanders played in 43 games during his tenure at Oklahoma State and passed for more than 9,550 yards during his career with 67 passing touchdowns. He also scored 18 touchdowns with his legs while with the Cowboys.

Sanders and the Rebels take on Mercer at 1 p.m. on Saturday and can be seen on SEC Network+.