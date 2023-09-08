Friday, September 8, 2023
Oxford Welcomes Grenada for Homecoming

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo by Adam Brown

The Oxford Chargers return home for the first time this season, playing host to the Grenada Chargers for homecoming. Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m.

“We’re excited about our home opener and the atmosphere that comes with homecoming,” said Chris Cutcliffe, Oxford head football coach.

Oxford (2-0) rolls into the third week of the season after defeating South Panola 31-14 last Friday.

“It took us a little while to get started against South Panola, but once we settled in I thought we played well in all three phases,” Cutcliffe said. “Being able to score twice on defense was obviously huge.”

Grenada is off to a 1-1 record on the season after falling 32-26 to Winona on the road.

“Grenada is a talented team,” Cutcliffe said. “They’re physical on defense and have a balanced attack on offense with a lot of weapons.”

Oxford stepped into a new classification to 7A and will open region play up in October.

“In this non-region phase of the season, we are hyper-focused on improvement,” Cutcliffe said. “We know it is our job to get better each and every week as we prepare for our region schedule.”

Reeves Signs Executive Order Proclaiming Sept. 11th as Patriot Day in Mississippi
No. 20 Ole Miss Travels to New Orleans to Face No. 24 Tulane

