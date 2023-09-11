Monday, September 11, 2023
Ole Miss Football’s Caden Davis Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

Ole Miss Football vs Mercer in the season opener on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix

Ole Miss football senior kicker Caden Davis has been named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday morning.

Davis played a pivotal role in Ole Miss’ 37-20 ranked victory at No. 22 Tulane last week, going a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals and 4-for-4 on PATs. Davis’ biggest moment of the day came with 1:53 left to play in the fourth quarter, when he nailed a career-long 56-yard field goal to put the Rebels up 10 after being down by 10 points in the first half. That field goal registers as the fourth-longest in school history, as well as the best by a Rebel since 1988. This season, Davis’ kick leads the SEC and ranks tied for No. 2 in the FBS.

Davis is currently a perfect 4-for-4 in field goals this season. Prior to transferring to Ole Miss, Davis had just one in four career tries in three seasons at Texas A&M, where his career long was 40 yards.

Ole Miss is home this week to play host to Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 16, with kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium set for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

