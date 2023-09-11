Ole Miss Football’s Caden Davis Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

Ole Miss Football vs Mercer in the season opener on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix

Ole Miss football senior kicker Caden Davis has been named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday morning.

Davis played a pivotal role in Ole Miss’ 37-20 ranked victory at No. 22 Tulane last week, going a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals and 4-for-4 on PATs. Davis’ biggest moment of the day came with 1:53 left to play in the fourth quarter, when he nailed a career-long 56-yard field goal to put the Rebels up 10 after being down by 10 points in the first half. That field goal registers as the fourth-longest in school history, as well as the best by a Rebel since 1988. This season, Davis’ kick leads the SEC and ranks tied for No. 2 in the FBS.

Davis is currently a perfect 4-for-4 in field goals this season. Prior to transferring to Ole Miss, Davis had just one in four career tries in three seasons at Texas A&M, where his career long was 40 yards.

Ole Miss is home this week to play host to Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 16, with kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium set for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics