Wade Looking Towards Playing Georgia Tech

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Dayton Wade Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels return home this weekend to face Georgia Tech. Wide receiver Dayton Wade met with the media on Tuesday after practice.

Ole Miss (2-0) is coming off a 37-20 victory over then No. 24 Tulane team. After the Rebels scored on the opening possession, senior wideout Tre Harris went down with an injury. Wade and the other receivers knew that they had to keep going and telling the new guys.

“I was telling them the whole time we are not new to this we are true to this,” Wade said. “We have been down and short handed before and had to make a lot of adjustments. To us we aren’t really flinch — someway, somehow, we gotta get it done no matter what it takes.”

Against the Green Wave, Wade pulled in a reception of 43 yards.

Wade said he puts the catch at a three all-time “considering the situation and how much it meant, a top ranked opponent,” he said. “My favorite is on my high school highlight tape/”

The Atlanta, Georgia native finished the day with seven receptions for 106 yards.

According to Wade, the Rebels offense feed off of quarterback Jaxson Dart’s toughness during a down time in the second half.

“This is my second year with Dart so I know him outside of football,” he said. “We are close and have conversations — knowing how much they both want to win. He just showed everyone how much he wanted it.”

Wade added that it was no surprise to him or the offense “we all know that he is a dog and going to give us all he got,” Wade said.

Looking ahead to the Yellow Jackets on Saturday that roll into town 1-1 on the season.

“They (Georgia Tech’s secondary) are very similar to last season,” he said. “They are returning one of the corners that we played against last year. We are fixing to go play ball. We are going to prepare like we would for anybody else.”

Wade and the Rebels take the gridiron against Georgia Tech at 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on the SEC Network.