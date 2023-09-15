No. 17 Ole Miss Welcomes in Georgia Tech

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Jaxson Dart waiting on the snap. Photo by Carleigh Harbin

The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels return home on Saturday to play host to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss (2-0) is coming of a 37-20 victory over then No. 24 Tulane last weekend in New Orleans. Against Tulane defensive end Jared Ivey picked up a fumble and returned to the house for a touchdown.

The Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart leads the SEC in yards/attempt at 12.02 (No. 2 FBS), pass efficiency at 206.6 (No. 3 FBS) and yards/comp. at 17.2 (No. 5 FBS) … Against Mercer, he became the sixth Ole Miss QB with 11 straight completions.

In the first two games of the season, the Rebels offense is averaging 49.5 seconds per opening scoring drive.

Georgia Tech heads to Oxford 1-1 on the season and is coming off a 48-13 home win over South Carolina State. Offensively, the Yellow Jackets rank No. 9 nationally in total offense, averaging 533 yards per game through the first two contests of the 2023 season.

Texas A&M transfer Haynes King leads the ACC with 301.5 passing yards per game and seven passing TDs. Five different Yellow Jacket receivers have hauled in at least one receiving TD this season, including Eric Singleton, Jr. and Brett Seither who both have two receiving touchdowns on the season. Running backs Jamal Haynes and Trey Cooley have shared the workload on the ground, combining for 310 rushing yards and four TDs through the first two games of the season.

Defensively, Georgia Tech is giving up 382.5 yards per game, including 211.5 yards per game on the ground. Defensive end Kyle Kennard leads the Yellow Jackets with 13 total tackles, one interception and one forced fumble this season.



Saturday, marks the sixth all-time meeting between the two programs. Ole Miss leads the series 3-2. Last season, the Rebels shutout Georgia Tech 42-0 in Atlanta.