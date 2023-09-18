Game Time Set for Ole Miss and LSU

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

The Southeastern Conference league office announced on Monday the start time for Sept. 30 games as No. 15 Ole Miss plays host to LSU. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.

Ole Miss is coming off a 48-23 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday to open the season at 3-0.

LSU (2-1) opened conference action with a 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Starkville.

This season, the Tigers are led by quarterback Jayden Daniels who has thrown for 976 yards and eight touchdowns in three games. He has also carried the ball 35 times for 157 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Next Saturday will mark the 112th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and LSU. The Tigers hold a 65-41-4 series lead, with the original record being 65-42-4 before vacated wins.

The Rebels open SEC play this weekend as they take on No. 13 Alabama at 2:30 p.m. and can be seen on CBS.







