Thursday, September 21, 2023
Keys to Ole Miss vs Alabama

By Anna Belson
HottyToddy Intern

Photo courtesy of Carleigh Harbin

Offense:


★ Avoid Dallas Turner at all costs; he is their best defensive player. Dallas can
read offenses well and is very aggressive.


★ Act fast and efficiently. Alabama is not afraid to put a lot of pressure on our
offense, specifically the QB.


★ Avoid turnovers, especially giving their offense a short field. Alabama forced
multiple turnovers last week.

By Raegan Cohn
Hotty Toddy Intern


Defense:


★ Be aggressive in pass rushing and take advantage of Alabama’s poor offensive
line.


★ Contain WR Roydell Williams. He leads Alabama in yards caught per game.


★ Even though Alabama does not have a clear starting quarterback yet, their
quarterbacks average almost 8 yards per throw.

