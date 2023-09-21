Keys to Ole Miss vs Alabama

By Anna Belson

HottyToddy Intern

Photo courtesy of Carleigh Harbin

Offense:



★ Avoid Dallas Turner at all costs; he is their best defensive player. Dallas can

read offenses well and is very aggressive.



★ Act fast and efficiently. Alabama is not afraid to put a lot of pressure on our

offense, specifically the QB.



★ Avoid turnovers, especially giving their offense a short field. Alabama forced

multiple turnovers last week.

By Raegan Cohn

Hotty Toddy Intern



Defense:



★ Be aggressive in pass rushing and take advantage of Alabama’s poor offensive

line.



★ Contain WR Roydell Williams. He leads Alabama in yards caught per game.



★ Even though Alabama does not have a clear starting quarterback yet, their

quarterbacks average almost 8 yards per throw.