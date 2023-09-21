Keys to Ole Miss vs Alabama

By Anna Belson
HottyToddy Intern
Offense:
★ Avoid Dallas Turner at all costs; he is their best defensive player. Dallas can
read offenses well and is very aggressive.
★ Act fast and efficiently. Alabama is not afraid to put a lot of pressure on our
offense, specifically the QB.
★ Avoid turnovers, especially giving their offense a short field. Alabama forced
multiple turnovers last week.
By Raegan Cohn
Hotty Toddy Intern
Defense:
★ Be aggressive in pass rushing and take advantage of Alabama’s poor offensive
line.
★ Contain WR Roydell Williams. He leads Alabama in yards caught per game.
★ Even though Alabama does not have a clear starting quarterback yet, their
quarterbacks average almost 8 yards per throw.