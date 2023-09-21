Record Student Crowds Open 2023 Ole Miss Football Season

Ole Miss Football vs Mercer in the season opener on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix

here’s no doubt the Ole Miss student body was ready for the start of the 2023 college football season.



The Rebel football team opened the season with 73-7 defeat of Mercer, and 9,262 students scanned in for the game, the largest scanned student crowd in program history. Just two weeks later, that record fell when 9,486 students attended Ole Miss’ 48-23 win over Georgia Tech.



The record student crowds come as no surprise, as Ole Miss sold out of student season ticket packages before the start of the season, setting the program record for student tickets sold.



Excitement is at an all-time high around the Rebel program and the university. For the second consecutive year, Ole Miss welcomed in its largest freshman class in history, more than 5,000 students.



The student attendance record at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium could be in jeopardy as early as next week. Lane Kiffin ‘s Rebels will welcome SEC rival LSU for a 5 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 30.



Ole Miss has already sold out of single-game tickets stadium-wide. Fans’ only option to acquire Ole Miss/LSU is to purchase a two-, three- or four-game party pack. Visit OleMissTix.com for more.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

