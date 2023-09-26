Ole Miss Tight End Michael Trigg is Off the Team

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo by Reed Jones/Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg is no longer listed on the team as of Tuesday, a spokesperson with the team confirmed with HottyToddy.com on Tuesday.

The spokesperson did not list a reason for Trigg’s departure.

The Rebels are coming off a 24-10 loss to then-No. 13 Alabama on Saturday to open SEC play.

Over the past two seasons, Trigg has played in 10 games. He recorded 21 receptions for 221 yards and four touchdowns. Trigg also missed time during the two seasons with an injury.

Trigg arrived at Ole Miss along with quarterback Jaxson Dart after his freshman season at the University of Southern California (USC).

Ole Miss returns to action on Saturday as they play host to No. 12 LSU at 5 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.

