Keys to the Ole Miss vs. LSU Game

By Anna Belson

HottyToddy Intern

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Offense



★ Jaxon Dart should look for deep plays as LSU struggles to cover wide receivers.

The LSU defense surrendered 426 yards against Arkansas last week.



★ Beware of Harold Perkins Jr. He often needs to be double teamed to be

stopped due to his speed and aggressiveness.



★ Be aware of LSU’s movements; they move in a certain way to try to get the

offensive team to be penalized for a false start.

By Raegan Cohn

Hotty Toddy Intern



Defense



★ Emphasize deep coverage. LSU Quarterback Daniels is averaging almost 11

yards per throw.



★ Keep the ball out of Wide Receiver Malik Nabers. He is one of the nation’s top-

ranked WRs, averaging 16 yards per catch.



★ Avoid LSU in the red zone. The Tigers have converted 15 out of 21 of their red

zone appearances into touchdowns.