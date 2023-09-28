Thursday, September 28, 2023
Keys to the Ole Miss vs. LSU Game

By Anna Belson
HottyToddy Intern

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Offense


★ Jaxon Dart should look for deep plays as LSU struggles to cover wide receivers.
The LSU defense surrendered 426 yards against Arkansas last week.


★ Beware of Harold Perkins Jr. He often needs to be double teamed to be
stopped due to his speed and aggressiveness.


★ Be aware of LSU’s movements; they move in a certain way to try to get the
offensive team to be penalized for a false start.

By Raegan Cohn
Hotty Toddy Intern


Defense


★ Emphasize deep coverage. LSU Quarterback Daniels is averaging almost 11
yards per throw.


★ Keep the ball out of Wide Receiver Malik Nabers. He is one of the nation’s top-
ranked WRs, averaging 16 yards per catch.


★ Avoid LSU in the red zone. The Tigers have converted 15 out of 21 of their red
zone appearances into touchdowns.

Latest articles