Keys to the Ole Miss vs. LSU Game

By Anna Belson
HottyToddy Intern
Offense
★ Jaxon Dart should look for deep plays as LSU struggles to cover wide receivers.
The LSU defense surrendered 426 yards against Arkansas last week.
★ Beware of Harold Perkins Jr. He often needs to be double teamed to be
stopped due to his speed and aggressiveness.
★ Be aware of LSU’s movements; they move in a certain way to try to get the
offensive team to be penalized for a false start.
By Raegan Cohn
Hotty Toddy Intern
Defense
★ Emphasize deep coverage. LSU Quarterback Daniels is averaging almost 11
yards per throw.
★ Keep the ball out of Wide Receiver Malik Nabers. He is one of the nation’s top-
ranked WRs, averaging 16 yards per catch.
★ Avoid LSU in the red zone. The Tigers have converted 15 out of 21 of their red
zone appearances into touchdowns.