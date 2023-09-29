HottyToddy Staff Pick ‘Em Week Five

A quarter of the 2023 college football season is in the books in a blink of an eye. This week, Ole Miss returns home to Vaught-Hemingway to play host to the LSU Tigers.
The HottyToddy.com staff is back this season to try and select a winner from a handful of games every weekend. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Harbin and interns Anna Belson, Morgan Butz, Raegan Cohn and journalism student Russ Eddins offer their predictions for each week’s slate.
This week the staff picks from 10 games:
Texas A&M vs Arkansas
No. 8 USC vs Colorado
No. 22 Florida vs Kentucky
No. 1 Georgia vs Auburn
No. 24 Kansas vs No. 3 Texas
No. 23 Missouri vs Vanderbilt
No. 13 LSU vs No. 20 Ole Miss
Iowa State vs No. 14 Oklahoma
South Carolina vs No. 21 Tennessee
No. 12 Alabama vs Mississippi State
After week four here is how we stand: James 46-9, Alyssa 46-9, Carleigh 46-9, Morgan 46-9, Anna 46-9, Adam 42-11, Raegan 42-11 and Russ 41-12.