HottyToddy Staff Pick ‘Em Week Five

A quarter of the 2023 college football season is in the books in a blink of an eye. This week, Ole Miss returns home to Vaught-Hemingway to play host to the LSU Tigers.

The HottyToddy.com staff is back this season to try and select a winner from a handful of games every weekend. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Harbin and interns Anna Belson, Morgan Butz, Raegan Cohn and journalism student Russ Eddins offer their predictions for each week’s slate.

This week the staff picks from 10 games:

Texas A&M vs Arkansas

No. 8 USC vs Colorado

No. 22 Florida vs Kentucky

No. 1 Georgia vs Auburn

No. 24 Kansas vs No. 3 Texas

No. 23 Missouri vs Vanderbilt

No. 13 LSU vs No. 20 Ole Miss

Iowa State vs No. 14 Oklahoma

South Carolina vs No. 21 Tennessee

No. 12 Alabama vs Mississippi State

After week four here is how we stand: James 46-9, Alyssa 46-9, Carleigh 46-9, Morgan 46-9, Anna 46-9, Adam 42-11, Raegan 42-11 and Russ 41-12.