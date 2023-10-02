Kiffin on Preparing for Arkansas

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Head coach Lane Kiffin at his Monday press conference Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Monday as the Rebels prepare for their next home game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) is coming off a huge 55-49 victory over the No. 13 LSU in front of a huge crowd at the Vaught.

“Excited about playing at home again,” Kiffin said. “Hope we have the same type of crowd that we did last week. A similar game time. This is a very challenging opponent.”

Arkansas rolls into Oxford with a 2-3 overall record and a 0-2 mark in the SEC on a three-game losing streak.

“I know they have lost a few in a row,” Kiffin said. “They took LSU down to the wire at LSU and have given us a lot of problems.”

Kiffin added that in last year’s contest against the Razorbacks they were up 42-7 at half.

“This is a really big challenge for us to play really well and contain these guys,” Kiffin said. “Excited for this challenge before we get into the bye week.”

On Sunday, the coaching staff should the team the film from LSU and how to keep them grounded after a big win.

“I am sure for two days they heard ow good they are outside of here,” Kiffin said. “Made sure they saw that we made mistakes in that game in all three phases with way to many penalties.”

Arkansas’ quarterback is senor KJ Jefferson from Sardis, Miss. Jefferson has passed for 1,050 yards and 10 touchdowns through five games. He also carried the ball 65 times for 125 yards.

“He is so hard to bring down and challenging to play against,” Kiffin said. “He always brings a great game against us. We have to tackle him really well because he can make plays with his feet.”

Ole Miss and Arkansas kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and can be seen on SEC Network.