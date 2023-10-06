Keys to the Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

By Anna Belson
HottyToddy Intern
Offense:
★ Focus on blocking Jaheim Thomas. He is the lead tackler for the Arkansas
defense.
★ Avoid forced turnovers; Arkansas is riled up and has high energy. Forcing
turnovers is one of their defensive coordinators’ main goals.
★ Arkansas’ main priority is man to man coverage. Dart needs to take advantage
of this by passing to receivers, such as Tre Harris or Jordan Watkins due to
their speed.
By Raegan Cohn
Hotty Toddy Intern
Defense:
★ Don’t be surprised if Arkansas goes for it on fourth down. They have a 63%
chance of converting.
★ Take advantage of their struggling offensive line.
★ Keep in mind that Quarterback KJ Jefferson struggled against the pass rush
on Saturday vs. Texas A&M.