Keys to the Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

By Anna Belson

HottyToddy Intern

Offense:



★ Focus on blocking Jaheim Thomas. He is the lead tackler for the Arkansas

defense.



★ Avoid forced turnovers; Arkansas is riled up and has high energy. Forcing

turnovers is one of their defensive coordinators’ main goals.



★ Arkansas’ main priority is man to man coverage. Dart needs to take advantage

of this by passing to receivers, such as Tre Harris or Jordan Watkins due to

their speed.

By Raegan Cohn

Hotty Toddy Intern



Defense:



★ Don’t be surprised if Arkansas goes for it on fourth down. They have a 63%

chance of converting.



★ Take advantage of their struggling offensive line.



★ Keep in mind that Quarterback KJ Jefferson struggled against the pass rush

on Saturday vs. Texas A&M.