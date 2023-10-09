DK Metcalf Featured in Lululemon Campaign, ‘Get Into It’

By Morgan Butz

HottyToddy.com Intern

Ole Miss football alumni DK Metcalf recently joined sportswear brand Lululemon in an ad campaign promoting their men’s athletic wear.

The campaign entitled ‘Get Into It’ debuted this past Sunday, Oct. 8 as the football star’s official launch as a new brand ambassador for Lululemon.

After graduating from Ole Miss in 2019, Metcalf signed on as a wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks, the team he still currently plays for. He is known as one of the best offensive players currently in the NFL. In his college days, he was the 64th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

As an athlete, Metcalf really resonates with Lululemon’s values.

“I see both Lululemon and myself as one-of-one,” he said. “I want to be unique in all that I do—on and off the field. I know Lululemon will be a driving force for me.”

As an ambassador for the brand, he will be testing out products and clothes for the brand as he trains for the season. Metcalf is a respected athlete, on and off the field. He advocates for mental health for those within the sports industry and for others as well.

His charismatic personality makes him a great candidate for the campaign, as his fans are always willing to take his word for how he feels about a product or brand.

Metcalf shared his appreciation for the brand’s ability to make clothes that are functional for athletics as well as stylish.

“I try to do things outside of the norm,” he said. “Good styling is something that makes a person feel comfortable. Let your light shine, and just be you.”

Lululemon has seen success recently with signing well-known athletes as ambassadors. Some athletes Metcalf will be joining as ambassadors for the brand include ultrarunner Camille Herron, tennis player Leylah Fernandez, NBA star Jordan Clarkson, and NHL player Connor Bedard.