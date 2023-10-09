Game Time Announced for Ole Miss vs. Auburn

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo by Carleigh Harbin

The Southeastern Conference office announced the game times for Saturday, October 21 as No. 13 Ole Miss heads to the Plains of Auburn to take on the Tigers. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1 SEC) is coming off a 27-20 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

Auburn (3-2, 0-2 SEC) fell at home in a heartbreaker 27-20 to No. 1 ranked Georgia this past weekend.

This season the Tigers are led by junior quarterback Payton Thorne who has thrown for 643 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions in five games.

Coach Hugh Freeze is in his first season at Auburn.

Next Saturday, will mark the 48th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Auburn dating back to 1928. Auburn leads the series 35-11, including a 17-3 mark at Auburn.

Auburn heads to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to tangle with the LSU Tigers on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Ole Miss is headed into a open week this weekend.