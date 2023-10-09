Ole Miss Climbs in AP Top 25 Poll to No. 13

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo by Carleigh Harbin

As we hit the half way point of the 2023 college football season the latest AP Top 25 Poll has Ole Miss moved up three spots to No. 13.

Ole Miss comes into week seven of the season with a 5-1 overall record and 2-1 in the SEC after a 27-20 victory the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Rebels went into the game against the Razorbacks as the No. 16 team in the nation.

Ole Miss joins five other SEC schools in this week’s poll: Georgia (1), Alabama (11), Ole Miss (13), Tennessee (19), LSU (22), Kentucky (24).

To see the full Top 25 poll, click here.

Ole Miss is headed is headed into a open week before taking on Auburn on Oct. 21.