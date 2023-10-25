Friday, October 27, 2023
Ole Miss Keys to the Game vs Vanderbilt

By Anna Belson

HottyToddy Intern

Photo by Carleigh Harbin

Offense:

  • Jaxon Dart should be able to find open receivers to pass to. Vanderbilts’ defense is generally out-manned and 114th nationally in passing defense
  • Also, we should be able to run the ball easily. Vanderbilt struggles to gain speed to get into the backfield and stop opposing running games. 
  • Double team CJ Taylor. He is the anchor on Vanderbilts’ defensive line and brings good size to the position. 

By Raegan Cohn

Hotty Toddy Intern

Defense:

  • Keep Vanderbilt out of the red zone. They have a 78% chance of scoring here. 
  • Contain Wide Receiver Will Sheppard. He is their number one receiver with almost 600 yards and 8 touchdowns.
  • Force the run game. Vanderbilt prefers passing the ball. They have 1,386 passing yards, while only having 543 rushing yards.  
