Ole Miss Keys to the Game vs Vanderbilt

By Anna Belson
HottyToddy Intern
Offense:
- Jaxon Dart should be able to find open receivers to pass to. Vanderbilts’ defense is generally out-manned and 114th nationally in passing defense
- Also, we should be able to run the ball easily. Vanderbilt struggles to gain speed to get into the backfield and stop opposing running games.
- Double team CJ Taylor. He is the anchor on Vanderbilts’ defensive line and brings good size to the position.
By Raegan Cohn
Hotty Toddy Intern
Defense:
- Keep Vanderbilt out of the red zone. They have a 78% chance of scoring here.
- Contain Wide Receiver Will Sheppard. He is their number one receiver with almost 600 yards and 8 touchdowns.
- Force the run game. Vanderbilt prefers passing the ball. They have 1,386 passing yards, while only having 543 rushing yards.