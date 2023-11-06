Football Trio Earns SEC Weekly Honors

Image provided by Ole Miss Sports

Three Ole Miss Rebels garnered weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference after a 38-35 win over Texas A&M, the league office announced Monday.

Wide receiver Tre Harris earned SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors, while on the defensive side of the ball, John Saunders Jr. won Co-Defensive Player of the Week and Zxavian Harris garnered Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Tre Harris registered his first career 200-yard receiving day in Ole Miss’ thrilling win over the Aggies. Harris finished with careers high in both receptions (11) and receiving yards (213), as well as one touchdown.

The 213 receiving yards rank sixth in program history, while the 11 catches ties for ninth. Harris becomes just the sixth Rebel to surpass the 200-yard receiving plateau in a game in program history. On the season, the Lafayette, Louisiana, native boasts four games with more than 100 receiving yards.

Saunders turned in a season-best performance in this weekend’s win with eight total tackles and an interception. He snagged his third interception of the year, picking off the Aggies in the endzone during a crucial A&M drive in the third quarter. It marked the eighth interception of Saunders’ career.

Zxavian Harris recorded the game-winning blocked kick as time expired to secure the victory over the Aggies. It marked the third blocked kick of Harris’ career. The Canton, Mississippi, native finished the game with a career-high seven tackles, including one tackle for loss.

No. 10 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC) will next travel to Athens to square off against top-ranked Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) this weekend at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call.

SEC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK – WEEK 10

Offensive: Tre Harris , WR, Ole Miss & Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Defensive: John Saunders Jr. , S, Ole Miss & Lorando Johnson, DB, Alabama

Special Teams: Peyton Woodring, PK, Georgia & Cam Little, PK, Arkansas

Defensive Line: Zxavian Harris , DT, Ole Miss & Nazir Stackhouse, DL, Georgia

Offensive Line: Gunner Britton, OT, Auburn & John Campbell Jr., OT, Tennessee

Freshman: Ty Bryant, DB, Kentucky & Jaylon Braxton, DB, Arkansas

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports