Keys to the Ole Miss vs. ULM Game

By Anna Belson and Raegan Cohn
HottyToddy Interns

Photo from Ole Miss Football’s Facebook

Anna Belson
Offense:
★ Take advantage of a weak pass defense. ULM gives up a lot of passing yards.
★ Watch for defensive end, Kenard Synder, who leads ULM in tackles for loss. He
was selected honorable mention Freshman All-American by College Football
News in 2022.
★ ULM also gives up roughly 5 yards per rush. Take advantage of a weak rush
defense.

Raegan Cohn
Defense:
★ Take advantage of ULM’s eight-game losing streak. But also be aware that
they are hungry for a win.
★ Lock-down Wide Receiver Tyrone Howell. He leads the team with 516 receiving
yards as well as 7 touchdown receptions.
★ Make sure to capitalize on third downs. ULM only has a 29% chance of
converting here.

