Egg Bowl Review

By Anna Belson

Hotty Toddy Intern

The Ole Miss Rebels won the Egg Bowl after beating Mississippi State 17-7. Photo from Ole Miss Football

The Ole Miss Rebels won the Egg Bowl Thursday after beating Mississippi State 17-7, making it the lowest-scoring game in an Egg Bowl since 1996.

The Rebels were struggling offensively during the first quarter of the game against a riled-up crowd ringing their classic cowbells at Davis Wade.

Ole Miss punted on its first four possessions, but during the first drive of the second quarter, junior Caden Costa, made a 36-yard field goal. At halftime, the Rebels took the lead 3-0. State came back ready and led 7-3 on a 71-yard drive.

Regardless of the offensive struggles, running back, Quinshon Judkins, was one of the few standouts in the game.

During the third quarter, Judkins scored on a 2-yard run to put Ole Miss ahead 10-7. Quinshon Judkins rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown; he carried 28 times and became the first Rebels running back to surpass 1,000 yards twice in a career.

In addition to Judkins’ yard, Ulysses Bentley also contributed 62 yards on the ground.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxon Dart played efficiently in the passing game, 14-of-26. Dart threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to the leading receiver of the game, Caden Prieskorn, in the fourth quarter to give the Rebels a 10-point lead.

Ole Miss finished with only 307 yards of total offense and was held below 100 yards passing.

The Rebels were able to hold Mississippi State to zero points on each of their last three possessions.

Daijahn Anthony had a total of 15 tackles, and the entire defensive line had four tackles for a loss.

After winning the Egg Bowl, Ole Miss has won 10 regular-season games for the second time in three years.

The Rebels will now play in its fourth straight bowl game under Kiffin since 2020. Ole Miss hopes for the opportunity to play in a New Year’s Six Bowl.