JJ Pegues has ‘Unfinished Business’ at Ole Miss

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels and their fans received some good news late Wednesday when senior defensive lineman JJ Pegues announced he would be returning to Oxford for his final year of eligibility.

Pegues made the announcement on social media, tagging his defensive line coach, Randall Joyner, The Grove Collective, and his defensive coordinator, Pete Golding.

The Oxford native and former Oxford Charger finished the 2023 regular season with 40 total tackles and registered two pass breakups.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was announced that Pegues was selected to the Southeastern Conference Football Community Service Team



The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21 league-sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community through superior service efforts.