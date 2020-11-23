Kiffin Looks Ahead to the Egg Bowl

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

Ole Miss and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will meet Saturday on the gridiron for the annual Egg Bowl. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media in his weekly press conference on Monday to discuss how the Rebels are prepping for the game.

Mississippi State comes into Oxford after a hard-fought 31-24 loss to the No. 13 ranked Georgia Bulldogs last weekend.

“These guys played really well the other night,” Kiffin said. “Had a chance to beat Georgia and probably would have if they didn’t have the new quarterback [JT Daniels]. They have played really well on defense for most of the season, giving teams a lot of problems… We are going to have our hands full.”

This weekend, the Rebels will finally have defensive back Otis Reese on the field now that his transfer waiver has been approved, allowing him to play.

“Even though he sat out, he still practiced all the time,” Kiffin said. “He is in great shape and a great practice player. He was always preparing like he was playing. I would anticipate him playing a lot.”

Junior wide receiver Elijah Moore has been spectacular for the Rebels this season, putting up big numbers.

“He is a great player first off,” Kiffin said. “He prepares really well and is a very smart player as well. A lot of players would not be able to lineup outside, inside and in the backfield all in the first series of the game. He is a true professional.”

According to Kiffin, the team is heading into this rivalry game after a weekend of successful practices and with zero cases of COVID-19.