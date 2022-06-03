Linda Morgan Spent a Lifetime Serving Oxford and Loving Her Family

Linda Franklin Morgan, 85, a longtime resident of Oxford, died on Thursday, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

Morgan was born in Jackson, though she was a resident of Hazlehurst. She was the first child of V.A. and Helen Franklin. After college at Southern Mississippi, Morgan moved to Oxford with her parents, where she met and married Edward Morgan.

Together, they spent a lifetime in Oxford while raising four children.

She loved people and gave herself to many causes during her lifetime in Oxford. She was a Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout leader, served on many church committees, and served as an advisor to her beloved Chi Omega sorority.

Although her main occupation was homemaker, she enjoyed time working later in life as a deputy court clerk for the U.S. District Clerk’s office and also as a realtor for Marchbanks Real Estate.

Morgan was a lifelong member of Oxford-University United Methodist Church. She was also a devoted grandmother to all her eight grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 3-5 p.m. at Oxford-University United Methodist Church and again from 1-2 p.m. on Monday at the church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

She is survived by sons Edward Atkinson Morgan Jr., William Lamar Morgan, M.D., John Franklin Morgan and daughter Helen Morgan Taylor.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Linda’s memory may be made to Oxford-University United Methodist Church, 424 South 10th Street, Oxford, MS 38655.

Read the entire obituary on the Waller Funeral Home website.

Obituary provided by Waller Funeral Home which is handling the arrangements.