Veterans Day Ceremony Set for Thursday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford community is welcome to celebrate Veterans Day this Thursday at the Veterans Park.

A public ceremony will kick the day off with the Flag Raising Ceremony set for 11 a.m. to honor the “11 th month of the 11th day at the 11th hour” – when major hostilities of World War 1 ended in 1918 after the Armistice with Germany went into effect.

The guest speaker will be retired General Bill Waller.

After the ceremony, veterans and their families are invited to lunch at the Veterans Building.

The Veterans Park and Building are both located on Veterans Drive, across from the Mississippi State Veteran’s Hospital.

Enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans and more.

The event is sponsored by the local branches of the Veterans of Foreign War, The Disabled Veterans and the American Legion.