Condition of Person Trapped in Retaining Wall Unknown This Morning

The condition of the person trapped in a retaining wall on Monday is unknown as of this morning.

At about 5 p.m. on Monday, the Oxford Fire Department was dispatched to 601 Commerce Parkway in regard to a wall collapsing.

The retaining wall had partially collapsed, and one person was trapped. Firefighters and other assisting first responders were able to extricate the patient three hours later, at about 6:22 p.m.

The patient was taken from the scene to a local hospital.

The Oxford Fire Department released a statement Wednesday morning saying that the patient’s condition was “unknown at this time.”

A total of 23 OFD firefighters responded to the scene, along with the Lafayette County Fire Department, Oxford Police Department, Baptist Ambulance, and Hospital Wings.

Staff report

