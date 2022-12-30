Top Sports Stories in the Fourth Quarter of 2022

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The fourth quarter of 2022 continues on the gird iron as Ole Miss continued its strong start to the season. The Rebels opened the month of October by knocking off the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats.

No. 14 Ole Miss came into the homecoming matchup with Kentucky looking to get to 5-0 on the season. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 22-19 to start its SEC slate.

Ole Miss kept the foot on the pedal through the next two weeks with wins in Nashville over Vanderbilt (52-28) and beating Auburn (48-34) inside the Vaught.

Head coach Lane Kiffin had the Rebels up to No. 7 in the country as they headed down to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. The Tigers handed the Rebels their first loss of the season 45-20.

Ole Miss bounced back against the Texas A&M Aggies on the road at Kyle Field 31-28 before going up against No. 9 Alabama for a chance with a win to possibly win the West with an LSU loss. Alabama got out of Oxford with a 30-24 win.

After the Alabama loss, Ole Miss lost to Arkansas and at home to Mississippi State. The Egg Bowl was coach Mike Leach’s last to coach as a few weeks later he died in the hospital.

Two days after the Egg Bowl, Ole Miss announced that Kiffin had signed a new extension to stay in Oxford. Earlier in the week, it was reported that he was linked to the Auburn head coaching job.

As the Rebels prepared for the Tax Act Bowl Kiffin met with the media and discussed what he remembered about Leach.