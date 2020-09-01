Oxford Veterans Home COVID-Free for 20 Days

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 at the Oxford Veterans Home for 20 days, according to officials. Photo via the MS Veterans Affairs website

The Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford has been without any new cases of COVID-19 for 20 days after battling an outbreak for the last six weeks.

According to Ray Coleman, director of communications for Mississippi Veterans Affairs, there was a total of 56 confirmed cases among residents and 29 among staff members since the outbreak started in late July.

“Sadly, 26 of our residents passed away due to complications from COVID-19,” Coleman reported.

Of the 56 cases, 30 residents have been officially listed as “in remission,” and have surpassed the quarantine period and no longer show symptoms of the virus.

All staff members who tested positive have since recovered and have returned to regular work shifts. The Oxford Veterans Home has now been “COVID-free” for 20 days, according to Coleman.

“That has been our longest streak since the outbreak began,” he said.

Weekly testing continues at all four veterans homes in Oxford, Kosciusko, Jackson and Collins. The Memphis VA Medical Center continues to offer additional staffing support.