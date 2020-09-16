Wednesday, September 16, 2020
FeaturedHeadlinesNews & ViewsOxford Stories

Outdoor Dining Around Square Could Start Next Week

0
943

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

There will soon be a slew of outdoor dining options around the downtown Square.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a resolution allowing the city to execute revokable licenses to allow restaurants in the downtown area to use parking spaces to create outdoor dining areas.

Restaurants need to lease the spaces since the city cannot legally donate the spaces. The term for each lease is three months.

The resolution states that each restaurant that signs up for the outdoor dining spaces will pay an initial fee of $489 for the first month which includes a one-time, non-refundable fee in the amount of $104 for the cost of an appraisal, and then $385 for the following two months.

However, FNB donated $3,000 to the city to be used to help restaurants defer some of the cost of their rent.

“That donation will be divided up equally between the restaurants to come off their first month’s rent,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill, adding that she hopes others will also donate to help out the restaurants.

After Tuesday’s approval, restaurants now have to send their floor plans for the outdoor dining areas to the Alcohol Beverage Control department for approval. Once ABC receives the plans, Tannehill said restaurants should be able to start setting up their tables and chairs next week.

Restaurants that will be offering the outdoor dining so far include The Annex, Tangos, St. Leo, St. Leo Lounge, Round Table, Rafters, McEwens, Funky’s, Julep Steakhouse and City Grocery.

The Board discussed whether or not to add verbiage in the resolution that if a restaurant gets a second violation of city alcohol or COVID-19 mandates that the license for the outdoor dining could be revoked.

“I believe 90% of our businesses are doing the right thing,” Tannehill said. “But for those who choose not to, I don’t think they should have the privilege (of offering outdoor dining).”

However, City Attorney Pope Mallette pointed out that the license agreements already state that the licenses are revocable and can be revoked, “at-will” of city officials and that the added language wasn’t necessary.

Previous articleHalloween A Go; Aldermen Relax Some COVID-19 Restrictions
Next articleOPD Responds to Drug Overdose Claims on Social Media

RELATED ARTICLES

News & Views

We Won’t Die for Your Dollars: SASI Protests UM COVID-19 Response

Tori Hosey -
Cries of “We have reached our boiling point. Student-workers run this joint,” and "Up with the workers. Down with the bosses," could be heard on the University of Mississippi campus Wednesday as members of SASI (Students Against Social Injustice) gathered in front of the Lyceum to protest the UM administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Basketball

Terence Davis Named to NBA All-Rookie Team

Adam Brown -
One year after leading the Ole Miss men's basketball team to the NCAA Tournament as a senior, Terence Davis was rewarded for making an immediate impact in the NBA. The 2018-19 All-SEC guard was named to the 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie Second Team, the league announced Tuesday evening.
Read more
Headlines

MS State Auditor Calls for UM to Fire Assistant Professor

Alyssa Schnugg -
State Auditor Shad White has asked the University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce to dock the pay of an assistant professor and consider his termination for going on “strike” for two days as part of the national “#ScholarStrike” movement last week.
Read more
More News

University Launches Asymptomatic COVID-19 Testing Program

Adam Brown -
The University of Mississippi has launched a program to offer free COVID-19 tests to asymptomatic members of the university community.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

News & Views

We Won’t Die for Your Dollars: SASI Protests UM COVID-19 Response

Tori Hosey -
Cries of “We have reached our boiling point. Student-workers run this joint,” and "Up with the workers. Down with the bosses," could be heard on the University of Mississippi campus Wednesday as members of SASI (Students Against Social Injustice) gathered in front of the Lyceum to protest the UM administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Basketball

Terence Davis Named to NBA All-Rookie Team

Adam Brown -
One year after leading the Ole Miss men's basketball team to the NCAA Tournament as a senior, Terence Davis was rewarded for making an immediate impact in the NBA. The 2018-19 All-SEC guard was named to the 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie Second Team, the league announced Tuesday evening.
Read more
Headlines

MS State Auditor Calls for UM to Fire Assistant Professor

Alyssa Schnugg -
State Auditor Shad White has asked the University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce to dock the pay of an assistant professor and consider his termination for going on “strike” for two days as part of the national “#ScholarStrike” movement last week.
Read more