Wednesday, September 23, 2020
FeaturedHeadlinesNews & ViewsMississippi

Local Law Enforcement Speak Out Against Initiative 65

0
652

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Local law enforcement agencies met Tuesday during a press conference to explain why they support the less-broad Alternative 65A initiative that could establish a medical marijuana program in Mississippi.

Last year, the Medical Marijuana 2020 initiative garnered more than 200,000 signatures to have the measure put onto the November Ballot as Initiative No. 65. Then earlier this year, the Legislature added a competing measure, Alternative 65A, which would only be allowed for “terminally ill” patients.

“We are not against medical marijuana,” Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen told Hotty Toddy News on Wednesday. “We are against Initiative 65 because of the wide-spread scope this allows for… allowing dispensaries that can basically go anywhere, and they can have as many in the community as they want. They can go anywhere, near schools and daycares.”

Under Initiative 65, medical marijuana could be recommended for patients with at least one of 22 specified qualifying conditions including cancer, epilepsy or seizures, Parkinson’s disease, post-traumatic stress disorder, Crohn’s disease, HIV and more. Patients could possess up to 2.5 ounces of medical marijuana at one time. Marijuana sales under Initiative 65 would be taxed at the state’s sales tax rate, which is 7% as of 2020.

“That’s 2.5 ounces every two weeks,” McCutchen said. “That’s 10 marijuana joints a day.”

Alternative 65A does not specify qualifying conditions, possession limits or a tax rate. Many details would need to be set by the state legislature. Alternative 65A would restrict the ability to smoke marijuana to terminally ill patients.

“If the voters choose Alternate 65A, it tells the Legislature that the state of Mississippi wants a medical marijuana program, but it gives them time to put things in place, to get dialogue from local communities and governments, to say ‘How do we do this effectively and safely,” McCutchen said.

Under Initiative 65, the Mississippi State Department of Health would oversee the program; however, MSDH passed a resolution in January stating it was against the Medical Marijuana 2020 Initiative 65.

Voters will first be asked to vote whether or not they support either initiative and then to select whether they support 65 or 65A.

McCutchen said he’s concerned that unlimited dispensaries are allowed under Initiative 65, crime will go up.

“If you look at Colorado and Oregon, crime within 1,000 feet of these dispensaries has substantially increased,” he said.

McCutchen said he does believe medical marijuana can help some people with chronic and terminal illnesses.

“What we’re saying is, let’s not do this under Initiative 65 because, yes, it will establish medical marijuana, but it will open the floodgates on so many things that will cause negative impact on our community.”

The press conference Tuesday was organized by Mississippi Horizon and held at the Oxford Conference Center. Other speakers included Oxford psychiatrist Dr. Katherine Pannel and Dr. Ed Hill, former director and faculty member at North Mississippi Medical Center’s Family Medicine Residency Center and Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East.

East said Initiative 65 was about “greed.”

“It’s not about helping those with chronic illness or pain,” East said. “It’s about money. It’s about power and my opinion, it has nothing to do with health and wellness of our state, our communities or our families.”

Supporters of Initiative 65 have spoken out against Alternative 65A claiming it’s too vague and offers no timeline to implement the program, has no list of qualifying medical conditions other than “terminal” and no accountability. Supporters have accused the Legislature of putting 65A on the ballot in hopes of confusing voters.

Previous articleOle Miss Football Places Two on Media Preseason All-SEC Team
Next articleAttorney Asks Court for Psych Eval for Kinne in Capital Murder Case

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime Report

Water Valley Teen Charged with Oklahoma Murder

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Lafayette County Sheriff's Department has arrested a 19-year-old man from Water Valley who was wanted in connection with an Oklahoma shooting.
Read more
Crime Report

Attorney Asks Court for Psych Eval for Kinne in Capital Murder Case

Alyssa Schnugg -
The attorney representing accused killer Matthew Kinne is asking the Lafayette County Circuit Court to grant a psychiatric examination and a hearing to determine if the former police officer is competent to stand trial.
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Football Places Two on Media Preseason All-SEC Team

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss football placed two student-athletes on the Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Football Team on Wednesday, as chosen by the media.
Read more
Football

Kiffin’s Final Press Conference Before First Game

Adam Brown -
“We still have a lot of work to do,” Kiffin said. “We are shuffling around a lot of people. For potential scenarios throughout the season with COVID. Just trying everything to be prepared the best we can.”
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Crime Report

Water Valley Teen Charged with Oklahoma Murder

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Lafayette County Sheriff's Department has arrested a 19-year-old man from Water Valley who was wanted in connection with an Oklahoma shooting.
Read more
Crime Report

Attorney Asks Court for Psych Eval for Kinne in Capital Murder Case

Alyssa Schnugg -
The attorney representing accused killer Matthew Kinne is asking the Lafayette County Circuit Court to grant a psychiatric examination and a hearing to determine if the former police officer is competent to stand trial.
Read more
Contributors
00:01:03

A Little Rain Can’t Dampen Excitement for Saturday’s Season Opener

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss Rebels are set to face off against the Florida Gators this Saturday, but will slight...
Read more