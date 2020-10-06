Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Ole Miss Soccer Match Against Auburn Moved to Tuesday

The Ole Miss soccer team’s match on the Plains of Auburn has been postponed until Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. CT due to safety protocols related to COVID-19 within the Tigers’ program.

The Rebels and the Tigers were originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11. The match will still be available for streaming live on SEC Network + via WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Head Coach Matt Mott’s club looks to rebound after a 1-0 defeat to Mississippi State last Friday night in Oxford. The trip to the Plains will be the first of two in five days’ time for the Rebels, who will make a return trip to the Yellowhammer state to take on Alabama in a road tilt on Oct. 18.

