Ole Miss Soccer Match Against Auburn Moved to Tuesday

The Ole Miss soccer team’s match on the Plains of Auburn has been postponed until Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. CT due to safety protocols related to COVID-19 within the Tigers’ program.

The Rebels and the Tigers were originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11. The match will still be available for streaming live on SEC Network + via WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Head Coach Matt Mott’s club looks to rebound after a 1-0 defeat to Mississippi State last Friday night in Oxford. The trip to the Plains will be the first of two in five days’ time for the Rebels, who will make a return trip to the Yellowhammer state to take on Alabama in a road tilt on Oct. 18.

Staff Report