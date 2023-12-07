Be Aware of What You Post on Social Media

By Anna Belson

Hotty Toddy Intern



In today’s generation, social media has become an essential part of day-to-day college life.

From connecting with friends to sharing college experiences, social media provides many opportunities.

However, students tend to not realize the impact that their presence on social media can have on themselves and their future.

Whether you are applying for jobs, internships, or even graduate programs, recruiters often review social media profiles to gain a better understanding and insight beyond your application.

One tip for college students is to think before you post. Before pressing share, consider if you would be comfortable with future employers or even your professors seeing it.

It can be tempting to document every part of your college experience, as everything is new and exciting. Mistakes happen; it is a part of growing up and the college experience. But sharing these mistakes through social media can keep them with you for years to come.

While it is great to express yourself, be aware of sharing content that could be considered controversial or offensive. Your online brand can affect people’s perceptions of you.

Once something is posted online, it is there for good. Your digital footprint could potentially stick with you forever, even if you delete it from your page.

Your presence on social media can build you up or tear you down, so be sure to make conscious decisions about how you want to be perceived. Being mindful of what you post on social media can help to shape a positive and professional image that reflects and represents your best self.