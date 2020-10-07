Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Arts & EntertainmentFeaturedThings To Do

Column: Hotty Toddy Hand Crafted

0
643
A finished handcrafted pipe made by Dalton Robinson sits on display. Photo courtesy of Dalton Robinson

By Dalton Robinson
Contributor
hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Being a successful business owner and student brings along both challenges and joy.

There dozens, if not hundreds, of Ole Miss students who face the challenge of having a job while juggling their course load as a student. I’m a little different from most. Not only do I have a job, but I also own my own business as a way to earn extra income. I do this by making and selling pipes.

Robinson works on the intricate details of one of his pipes. Photo courtesy of Dalton Robinson

As a 22-year old fifth-year senior at one of the largest schools in America, the first idea about what I could do in my free time not originally making handmade tobacco pipes. It started as a de-stressor and something to get my mind off of school. Eventually, it grew into a viable business that has spread from close family and friends to individuals and businesses as far away as Colorado. 

I started by making one pipe to give to my brother as a Christmas gift because I couldn’t afford to buy him anything and loved the outcome of creating a piece of work that I could be proud of. When I began making pipes there were a lot of failed attempts (and I do mean a lot). It took a lot of trials and error to develop a rhythm, and as I did, to really enjoy the process of making them. As I became more comfortable with the materials I was using, I began to experiment with new ones. Starting with wood from the backyard, and ending with antler, copper and Italian Briarwood.

Robinson holds the fruits of his labor. Photo courtesy of Dalton Robinson

As sales began to grow strictly by word of mouth, I began to spend more time on making pipes and less time focusing on classes. 

Unfortunately, It seemed that as production increased, my GPA seemed to decrease along with it. Naturally, this is the greatest challenge for any student who works while going to school. My solution has been to take a break from crafting pipes. That’s one advantage of actually owning my own business. I can start and stop working when I need to. However, this also means that I lose income.

Thankfully, I have a great reason to get back into making pipes again. I have recently gotten engaged, and now need a source of income to help with the honeymoon and all of the other expenses that come along with the wedding day. As readers of HottyToddy.com, I cannot wait for all of you to follow me on the journey of reviving Robison Custom Pipe and Co. 

Previous articleMatt Mott Reflects on Ole Miss Soccer’s Loss to Miss. State
Next articleUM Museum Offers Free Family Activities, Virtual Exhibits

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Hurricane Delta May Affect Alabama Game Scheduling

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com The Ole Miss Rebels and No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face off...
Read more
Crime Report

Purple is Displayed in Support of Domestic Violence Victims in October

Alyssa Schnugg -
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Family Crisis Services of Northwest Mississippi is asking people in the LOU community to show their support of prevention and awareness by wearing and displaying the color purple.
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

UM Museum Offers Free Family Activities, Virtual Exhibits

Hotty Toddy Intern -
https://youtu.be/p4p9fkBQkTQ Although the UM Museum is limited with how many visitors it can allow inside, it still...
Read more
Soccer

Matt Mott Reflects on Ole Miss Soccer’s Loss to Miss. State

Hotty Toddy Intern -
By John Macon GillespieContributorhottytoddynews@gmail.com Ole Miss soccer fell at home...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Football

Hurricane Delta May Affect Alabama Game Scheduling

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com The Ole Miss Rebels and No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face off...
Read more
Contributors

COLUMN: Not your normal year — Al Smith dinner offered blunt appeals to Catholic voters

Adam Brown -
Editor's Note: The following is a syndicated column and in no way reflects the views or opinions of HottyToddy.com.
Read more
Crime Report

Purple is Displayed in Support of Domestic Violence Victims in October

Alyssa Schnugg -
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Family Crisis Services of Northwest Mississippi is asking people in the LOU community to show their support of prevention and awareness by wearing and displaying the color purple.
Read more