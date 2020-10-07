Wednesday, October 7, 2020
FeaturedSportsSoccerUncategorized

Matt Mott Reflects on Ole Miss Soccer’s Loss to Miss. State

0
330

By John Macon Gillespie
Contributor
hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Matt Mott discusses Ole Miss Soccer’s loss to Miss. State on Friday. Photo by Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss soccer fell at home to Mississippi State on Friday 1-0 after continuously struggling on offense.

Head Coach Matt Mott was available to media on Monday to recap the loss to the Bulldogs and look ahead to the next match against Auburn.

“We obviously had a disappointing result on Friday night versus Mississippi State,” Mott said. “It’s the first time in seven games that we haven’t walked away with the trophy.”

Outside of allowing the one goal to Mississippi State, Mott believes the Rebels controlled most of the game and had opportunities to score throughout.

“We really dominated the game,” Mott said. “The stats and analytics will tell you that we should have scored about three goals in the game, and right now there’s a cover on the goal for us. We’ve got to knock it off and find a way to find the back of the net.”

Outside of the offensive struggles, the Rebels have seemed to defend well on the pitch, holding LSU scoreless and allowing one goal to Mississippi State.

“I think we’re defending really well,” Mott said. “We defended well against LSU and against Mississippi State, but just can’t find it on the other end for whatever reason.”

The Rebels were originally scheduled to take on Auburn this Friday, but COVID-19 issues for the Tigers have pushed back the match to next Tuesday.

Mott is expecting a challenge when the Rebels have to face the Tigers next week.

“Auburn’s a good team,” Mott said. “Loaded with talent. Unfortunately for them, they’ve only played one game.”

Ole Miss and Auburn is set to begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Previous articleOxford Leaders Vote No on Extended Sunday Alcohol Sales
Next articleColumn: Hotty Toddy Hand Crafted

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Hurricane Delta May Affect Alabama Game Scheduling

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com The Ole Miss Rebels and No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face off...
Read more
Contributors

COLUMN: Not your normal year — Al Smith dinner offered blunt appeals to Catholic voters

Adam Brown -
Editor's Note: The following is a syndicated column and in no way reflects the views or opinions of HottyToddy.com.
Read more
Crime Report

Purple is Displayed in Support of Domestic Violence Victims in October

Alyssa Schnugg -
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Family Crisis Services of Northwest Mississippi is asking people in the LOU community to show their support of prevention and awareness by wearing and displaying the color purple.
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

UM Museum Offers Free Family Activities, Virtual Exhibits

Hotty Toddy Intern -
https://youtu.be/p4p9fkBQkTQ Although the UM Museum is limited with how many visitors it can allow inside, it still...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Football

Hurricane Delta May Affect Alabama Game Scheduling

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com The Ole Miss Rebels and No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face off...
Read more
Contributors

COLUMN: Not your normal year — Al Smith dinner offered blunt appeals to Catholic voters

Adam Brown -
Editor's Note: The following is a syndicated column and in no way reflects the views or opinions of HottyToddy.com.
Read more
Crime Report

Purple is Displayed in Support of Domestic Violence Victims in October

Alyssa Schnugg -
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Family Crisis Services of Northwest Mississippi is asking people in the LOU community to show their support of prevention and awareness by wearing and displaying the color purple.
Read more