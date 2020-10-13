OHS Volleyball Takes the Court Against Starkville in Playoffs

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com
The Oxford High School Volleyball team returns to action this evening as they play host the Starkville Yellow Jackets in the first-round of the state playoffs. First serve is set for 6 p.m. at the OHS gym.
Oxford (14-9) managed a clean sweep run through district play at an 6-0 record.
The Chargers are led by junior Ainsley Tacke hit a career-high of 21 kills against Southaven. Tacke also recorded a triple-double against Lewisburg with 15 Kills, 11 Digs, and 10 aces. Her teammate junior, Catherine Bianco got a double-double against Lewisburg with a career-high of 13 kills and 27 assists.