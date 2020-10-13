Wednesday, October 14, 2020
FeaturedSportsVolleyball

OHS Volleyball Takes the Court Against Starkville in Playoffs

0
192

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Top row (L to R): Michael Ann East, Ava East, Ainsley Tacke, Torrey Tkach, Gracie Wicker, Ally Mims, Anna Hooker. 2nd Row ( L to R): Maddie Mogridge, Anna Claire Perkins, Sara Kate Bundren, Brianna Lyons, Catherine Bianco, Oliva Waddell, Kara Purdom, Addy Shorter. Bottom row ( L to R ): Ashley Sudduth, Taylor Grace Hamilton, Madison Jones, Kallie Moore, Olivia Mogridge, Mary Laurel Bumgardner, Elise Jackson 

The Oxford High School Volleyball team returns to action this evening as they play host the Starkville Yellow Jackets in the first-round of the state playoffs. First serve is set for 6 p.m. at the OHS gym.

Oxford (14-9) managed a clean sweep run through district play at an 6-0 record.

The Chargers are led by junior Ainsley Tacke hit a career-high of 21 kills against Southaven. Tacke also recorded a triple-double against Lewisburg with 15 Kills, 11 Digs, and 10 aces.  Her teammate junior, Catherine Bianco got a double-double against Lewisburg with a career-high of 13 kills and 27 assists.

Previous articleOwners of Sweet T’s Compete on Food Network’s Halloween Wars
Next articleEDF Launches New Remote Work Initiative Pilot Program

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

EDF Launches New Remote Work Initiative Pilot Program

Alyssa Schnugg -
A new remote work initiative program will provide new job opportunities for people who need it most in Oxford and Lafayette County.
Read more
Business

Owners of Sweet T’s Compete on Food Network’s Halloween Wars

Hotty Toddy Intern -
By Lydia Smith IMC studenthottytoddynews@gmail.com While winning Food Network’s Cake Wars twice was exciting, Jeff and Kathleen Taylor decided...
Read more
Crime Report

OPD Arrests Three Armed Suspects While One Remains at Large

Adam Brown -
The Oxford Police Department arrested three people in connection to a home-invasion robbery early Tuesday morning. One...
Read more
Soccer

Ole Miss Soccer Returns to the Pitch Tuesday at Auburn

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss soccer team returns to the pitch this afternoon as they travel to the Plains...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Business

EDF Launches New Remote Work Initiative Pilot Program

Alyssa Schnugg -
A new remote work initiative program will provide new job opportunities for people who need it most in Oxford and Lafayette County.
Read more
Sports

OHS Volleyball Takes the Court Against Starkville in Playoffs

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com The Oxford High School Volleyball team returns to action this...
Read more
Business

Owners of Sweet T’s Compete on Food Network’s Halloween Wars

Hotty Toddy Intern -
By Lydia Smith IMC studenthottytoddynews@gmail.com While winning Food Network’s Cake Wars twice was exciting, Jeff and Kathleen Taylor decided...
Read more