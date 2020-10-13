OHS Volleyball Takes the Court Against Starkville in Playoffs

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Top row (L to R): Michael Ann East, Ava East, Ainsley Tacke, Torrey Tkach, Gracie Wicker, Ally Mims, Anna Hooker. 2nd Row ( L to R): Maddie Mogridge, Anna Claire Perkins, Sara Kate Bundren, Brianna Lyons, Catherine Bianco, Oliva Waddell, Kara Purdom, Addy Shorter. Bottom row ( L to R ): Ashley Sudduth, Taylor Grace Hamilton, Madison Jones, Kallie Moore, Olivia Mogridge, Mary Laurel Bumgardner, Elise Jackson

The Oxford High School Volleyball team returns to action this evening as they play host the Starkville Yellow Jackets in the first-round of the state playoffs. First serve is set for 6 p.m. at the OHS gym.

Oxford (14-9) managed a clean sweep run through district play at an 6-0 record.

The Chargers are led by junior Ainsley Tacke hit a career-high of 21 kills against Southaven. Tacke also recorded a triple-double against Lewisburg with 15 Kills, 11 Digs, and 10 aces. Her teammate junior, Catherine Bianco got a double-double against Lewisburg with a career-high of 13 kills and 27 assists.