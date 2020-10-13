OPD Arrests Three Armed Suspects While One Remains at Large

On Oct. 13, 2020, officers were dispatched at approximately 2:35 a.m. to the 400 block of Olive Branch Way in response to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers were forced to make entry to the residence after hearing the residents calling out for help. Once inside, officers encountered multiple armed individuals who immediately fled the home.

A perimeter was established, and three out of the four armed suspects were apprehended without incident. The fourth suspect has been identified as Dallas Smith, 19, of Jackson. A warrant for Smith’s arrest has been issued on the charge of armed robbery.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 and ask for Detective Mike Burks, or can contact Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477 and remain anonymous.

As the investigation is ongoing, the names of the other three individuals involved in the case will not be released until they are arraigned in Lafayette County Justice Court.

Courtesy of OPD