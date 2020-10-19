Monday, October 19, 2020
FeaturedNews & ViewsGovernmentHeadlines

Lafayette’s Baptist Fund Up $600K Since January

0
257

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

After a tumultuous 10 months, Lafayette County’s $20 million Baptist fund investment has made more than $600,000 thus far.

When COVID-19 hit, the stock market crashed and the principle of the fund dropped to close to $19.6 million but rebounded above $20 million by March 31.

As of Oct. 15, the fund’s value is $21,215,601. On Jan. 1, 2020, it was worth $20,604,035.

In 2012, Baptist paid the city of Oxford and Lafayette County $60 million to buy the hospital in order to get out of its lease and build the new Baptist hospital that opened in November 2017. Baptist eventually sold the old facility to the University of Mississippi for $22 million. The city and county split the funds and received $30 million each. Lafayette County Board of Supervisors at the time voted to spend $10 million to pay off debt and invest the remaining $20 million.

Most years, the county receives about $500,000 from the fund’s interest, which has traditionally gone to repaving roads and fixing potholes. The county did not get a payout this year.

Earlier in the year, the Board directed Green Square – the investment firm handing the Baptist fund for the county – to reduce the percentage of the fund invested in stocks to no more than 10% and invest the other 90% in bonds, creating a very low-risk fund.

Tim Ballard, a senior investment advisor with Green Square, said that the move saved the fund during the volatile first half of 2020.

Now that the market seems to have steadied somewhat, the Board allowed Green Square the flexibility to increase the allocation in equities, or stocks, up to 30%. The current allocation is 85.2% in fixed income or bonds; 11.9% in equities and 2.9% in cash.

Previous articleLane Kiffin Says COVID-19 Cases On Team Are “Becoming Very Challenging”
Next articleReeves Announces Additional COVID-19 Measures

RELATED ARTICLES

Government

Reeves Announces Additional COVID-19 Measures

Alyssa Schnugg -
Gov. Tate Reeves announced additional measures Monday to slow the spread of COVID-19. A new executive order places a...
Read more
Football

Lane Kiffin Says COVID-19 Cases On Team Are “Becoming Very Challenging”

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss returns home to the friendly confines of the Vaught this weekend as...
Read more
More News

UM Homecoming Week Offers Activities for Students and Community

Adam Brown -
Members of the University of Mississippi community can participate in a variety of in-person events on campus...
Read more
Government

Supervisors Tell Property Owners on CR 5057 to Clean Up or Pay

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors is giving two landowners 30 days to clean...
Read more
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Government

Reeves Announces Additional COVID-19 Measures

Alyssa Schnugg -
Gov. Tate Reeves announced additional measures Monday to slow the spread of COVID-19. A new executive order places a...
Read more
Contributors

COLUMN: Corral has an Opportunity to Bounce Back Against Auburn

Adam Brown -
By Jeff RobersonContributorhottytoddynews@gmail.com Sometimes turnovers happen. Sometimes a lot of them. Saturday in Fayetteville, Ole Miss...
Read more
Government

Lafayette’s Baptist Fund Up $600K Since January

Alyssa Schnugg -
After a tumultuous 10 months, Lafayette County’s $20 million Baptist fund investment had made more than $600,000 thus far.
Read more