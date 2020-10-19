UM Homecoming Week Offers Activities for Students and Community

The University of Mississippi is renaming its Student Union as the Gertrude C. Ford Ole Miss Student Union to honor the philanthropist whose foundation has provided more than $64 million in support for the Oxford and UM Medical Center campuses. Photo by Kevin Bain/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

Members of the University of Mississippi community can participate in a variety of in-person events on campus during Homecoming Week, set for Oct. 19-25.

All events will follow the university’s COVID-19 protocols, which are developed in alignment with government orders and public health recommendations. These include requiring face masks or cloth face coverings and maintaining 6 feet of physical distance, among other items.

In lieu of the annual homecoming parade, the Student Activities Association is hosting a Homecoming lawn decoration contest. Decorations will be up all week on the Ole Miss Student Union Plaza. The theme for the competition is “Lane, Trains and Automobiles,” a nod to head football coach Lane Kiffin.

“Many other SEC institutions host this competition as part of their Homecoming festivities, and we are excited to try our hand at it,” said Jordain Lang, assistant director of student activities. “We have had some really fun designs come through for this competition, so it’s sure to be a good show.”

Coordinated by the Ole Miss Student Union and Student Activities Association, the schedule features nearly a dozen socially-distanced, in-person events and activities.

“We will also host some fun programming to honor our Homecoming Court,” said Bradley Baker, Student Union director.

Among the scheduled events:

Oct. 19: Homecoming Goodie Bag Giveaway, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Student Union Plaza

Oct. 19: Double Decker Bus Ride, 5 p.m., starting from the Circle

Oct. 20: Inflatable Jousting, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Student Union Plaza

Oct. 20: Double Decker Bus Ride, 5 p.m., starting from the Circle

Oct. 20: Laser Tag, 7-10 p.m., Grove

Oct. 21: Lemonade and Lawn Games with the Homecoming Court, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Student Union Plaza

Oct. 21: Double Decker Bus Ride, 5 p.m., starting from the Circle

Oct. 21: Ole Miss Idol, 6 p.m., Student Union Ballroom

Oct. 22: Bumper Cars, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Student Union Plaza

Oct. 22: Drive-in Movie featuring “The Blind Side,” co-hosted by William Magee Center, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Oxford Film Festival Lot, at Cannon Motors, 100 North Thacker Loop

Oct. 23: Homecoming Photo Booth, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Student Union Plaza

Students must RSVP in advance on the ForUM to reserve a spot for these events.

By Edwin B. Smith