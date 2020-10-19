Monday, October 19, 2020
FeaturedNews & ViewsMore News

UM Homecoming Week Offers Activities for Students and Community

0
216
The University of Mississippi is renaming its Student Union as the Gertrude C. Ford Ole Miss Student Union to honor the philanthropist whose foundation has provided more than $64 million in support for the Oxford and UM Medical Center campuses. Photo by Kevin Bain/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

Members of the University of Mississippi community can participate in a variety of in-person events on campus during Homecoming Week, set for Oct. 19-25.

All events will follow the university’s COVID-19 protocols, which are developed in alignment with government orders and public health recommendations. These include requiring face masks or cloth face coverings and maintaining 6 feet of physical distance, among other items.

In lieu of the annual homecoming parade, the Student Activities Association is hosting a Homecoming lawn decoration contest. Decorations will be up all week on the Ole Miss Student Union Plaza. The theme for the competition is “Lane, Trains and Automobiles,” a nod to head football coach Lane Kiffin.

“Many other SEC institutions host this competition as part of their Homecoming festivities, and we are excited to try our hand at it,” said Jordain Lang, assistant director of student activities. “We have had some really fun designs come through for this competition, so it’s sure to be a good show.”

Coordinated by the Ole Miss Student Union and Student Activities Association, the schedule features nearly a dozen socially-distanced, in-person events and activities.

“We will also host some fun programming to honor our Homecoming Court,” said Bradley Baker, Student Union director.

Among the scheduled events:

  • Oct. 19: Homecoming Goodie Bag Giveaway, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Student Union Plaza
  • Oct. 19: Double Decker Bus Ride, 5 p.m., starting from the Circle
  • Oct. 20: Inflatable Jousting, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Student Union Plaza
  • Oct. 20: Double Decker Bus Ride, 5 p.m., starting from the Circle
  • Oct. 20: Laser Tag, 7-10 p.m., Grove
  • Oct. 21: Lemonade and Lawn Games with the Homecoming Court, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Student Union Plaza
  • Oct. 21: Double Decker Bus Ride, 5 p.m., starting from the Circle
  • Oct. 21: Ole Miss Idol, 6 p.m., Student Union Ballroom
  • Oct. 22: Bumper Cars, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Student Union Plaza
  • Oct. 22: Drive-in Movie featuring “The Blind Side,” co-hosted by William Magee Center, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Oxford Film Festival Lot, at Cannon Motors, 100 North Thacker Loop
  • Oct. 23: Homecoming Photo Booth, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Student Union Plaza

Students must RSVP in advance on the ForUM to reserve a spot for these events. 

By Edwin B. Smith

Previous articleSupervisors Tell Property Owners on CR 5057 to Clean Up or Pay
Next articleLane Kiffin Says COVID-19 Cases On Team Are “Becoming Very Challenging”

RELATED ARTICLES

Government

Reeves Announces Additional COVID-19 Measures

Alyssa Schnugg -
Gov. Tate Reeves announced additional measures Monday to slow the spread of COVID-19. A new executive order places a...
Read more
Government

Lafayette’s Baptist Fund Up $600K Since January

Alyssa Schnugg -
After a tumultuous 10 months, Lafayette County’s $20 million Baptist fund investment had made more than $600,000 thus far.
Read more
Football

Lane Kiffin Says COVID-19 Cases On Team Are “Becoming Very Challenging”

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss returns home to the friendly confines of the Vaught this weekend as...
Read more
Government

Supervisors Tell Property Owners on CR 5057 to Clean Up or Pay

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors is giving two landowners 30 days to clean...
Read more
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Government

Reeves Announces Additional COVID-19 Measures

Alyssa Schnugg -
Gov. Tate Reeves announced additional measures Monday to slow the spread of COVID-19. A new executive order places a...
Read more
Contributors

COLUMN: Corral has an Opportunity to Bounce Back Against Auburn

Adam Brown -
By Jeff RobersonContributorhottytoddynews@gmail.com Sometimes turnovers happen. Sometimes a lot of them. Saturday in Fayetteville, Ole Miss...
Read more
Government

Lafayette’s Baptist Fund Up $600K Since January

Alyssa Schnugg -
After a tumultuous 10 months, Lafayette County’s $20 million Baptist fund investment had made more than $600,000 thus far.
Read more