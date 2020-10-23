Friday, October 23, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: A Message From the 2020 Homecoming Court and Mr. and Miss Ole Miss

The Ole Miss 2020 Homecoming Court is ready for this weekend’s game. Check out what they have to say in the video above.

Videos contributed by IMC students at the University of Mississippi

