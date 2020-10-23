EXCLUSIVE: A Message From the 2020 Homecoming Court and Mr. and Miss Ole Miss

The Ole Miss 2020 Homecoming Court is ready for this weekend’s game. Check out what they have to say in the video above.
Videos contributed by IMC students at the University of Mississippi
The Ole Miss 2020 Homecoming Court is ready for this weekend’s game. Check out what they have to say in the video above.
Videos contributed by IMC students at the University of Mississippi
Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.