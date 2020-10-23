Halloween Isn’t Cancelled: Here’s A List of Safe and Scary Options in Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The COVID-19 pandemic is arguably the scariest part of 2020; however, one group it cannot seem to scare away this Halloween are the eager trick-or-treaters ready to go on the hunt for candy.

Image via www.freepik.com

While several annual events, like the Oxford Police Department’s annual haunted house, have been canceled, many have simply been tweaked to meet state mandates for social distancing from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the CDC to create a safe, coronavirus-free holiday.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen did not cancel trick-or-treating, leaving the decision up to residents and parents of whether or not to hand out candy at their homes or go door-to-door.

Most neighborhoods have unofficially reported on social media sites like Oxford Mom and Tots and Oxford Parents, that there will be trick-or-treating this Halloween.

The city of Oxford has posted recommended measures for people handing out candy and for the parents of trick-or-treaters. They include wearing a mask under costume masks, using hand sanitizer, maintaining social distancing and handing children candy rather than letting them reach into the same bucket.

The complete list of suggested guidelines can be viewed online here.

Some parents are choosing not to allow children to go house-to-house and several Oxford organizations, churches and businesses have organized Halloween events for little ones that involve drive-thru trick-or-treating or other socially-distanced setups like trunk-or-treating.

The Oxford Park Commission has chosen not to do its annual Halloween Egg Hunt this year and opt for a safer alternative. OPC, along with members of the OPD, will be at the Oxford Activity Center starting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 for the first Drive-In Halloween Spooktacular.

“We will be providing Halloween theme bags filled with candy and novelty items to hand out to the kids, that include items such as fake vampire teeth, small rings that light up, spider rings and witch fingers,” said OPC Communications Director John Davis.

Family Crisis Services of Northwest Mississippi has run the annual Halloween SafeStop on the downtown Oxford Square for several years, where children walk around and collect candy from local businesses and organizations.

However, this year Family Crisis Services opted for a SafeStop “Drive-Boo” event from noon to 2 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31. The event this year will take place at the Lafayette County Arena off F.D. Buddy East Parkway, behind the Lafayette County Business Complex.

At both events, everyone will remain in their cars as drive-thru volunteers wearing costumes will hand out candy and other treats.

What better place to celebrate Halloween than at a funeral home?

Coleman Funeral Home is holding its annual Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Funeral Home located at Highway 7 South, approximately 3 miles from Highway 6 West.

There is no cost to attend. All attendees are expected to follow local/state social distancing guidelines and wear masks during the event.

“Coleman Funeral Home is going to offer kids and parents a safe environment to enjoy something normal during a year that’s anything but,” said Kathy Brummett, family care coordinator with Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford. “We are welcoming businesses who would like to decorate their trunks and be able to interact with the community.”

The event is open to all children age 12 and under. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes for the event, but costumes are not required.

Other Halloween events this week: