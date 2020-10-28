Wednesday, October 28, 2020
News & ViewsCrime ReportFeaturedHeadlines

Oxford Resident Charged with Animal Cruelty for Neglected Bunny

0
243

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

An Oxford resident will have to appear in court to answer to a charge of animal cruelty for allegedly leaving a rabbit with no food or water.

According to Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen, on Sunday OPD was contacted by someone living at The Domain apartment complex about an animal that was not being taken care of.

“It slept on the back porch and obviously not being fed or given water or cleaned,” McCutchen said.

The city animal control officer and OPD interviewed the rabbit’s owner who was subsequently issued a citation for an animal confined without food and water, which falls under the state’s animal cruelty statute.

The rabbit was confined to a small garbage bin that hadn’t been cleaned, and there was no food or water in the container.

Since the charge is a misdemeanor, the person’s name was not released by OPD. They will have to appear in court as the citation is considered a noncustodial arrest. The suspect could face up to six months in the Lafayette County Detention Center and/or a $1,000 fine.

McCutchen said the rabbit was turned over to the care of the animal control officer, who could not be reached Wednesday morning for an update on the bunny’s condition.

Previous articlePearson, Carpenter Vie for Lafayette District 3 Election Commissioner

RELATED ARTICLES

Government

Pearson, Carpenter Vie for Lafayette District 3 Election Commissioner

Alyssa Schnugg -
Hotty Toddy News will be running stories about local candidates in the upcoming Nov. 3 election throughout the rest...
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Allen Boyer: ‘Policing the Open Road: How Cars Transformed American Freedom,’ by Sarah A. Seo

Alyssa Schnugg -
"Policing the Open Road," by Sarah Seo, is a rare, readable, illuminating piece of scholarship.
Read more
Football

A.J. Finley Says It’s Time for Ole Miss Football to ‘Get Rolling’

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss sophomore defensive back A.J. Finley and the rest of the land shark...
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Ole Miss Music Department Launches “yoU Me Music Hour” Podcast

Rachel West -
If the people can't come to the show, The Ole Miss Music Department will take the show to the people. Thanks to...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Crime Report

Oxford Resident Charged with Animal Cruelty for Neglected Bunny

Alyssa Schnugg -
An Oxford resident will have to appear in court to answer to a charge of animal cruelty for allegedly leaving a rabbit with no food or water.
Read more
Government

Pearson, Carpenter Vie for Lafayette District 3 Election Commissioner

Alyssa Schnugg -
Hotty Toddy News will be running stories about local candidates in the upcoming Nov. 3 election throughout the rest...
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Allen Boyer: ‘Policing the Open Road: How Cars Transformed American Freedom,’ by Sarah A. Seo

Alyssa Schnugg -
"Policing the Open Road," by Sarah Seo, is a rare, readable, illuminating piece of scholarship.
Read more