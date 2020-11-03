Boutique Eye Clinic Opens in Taylor

Dr. Elizabeth Darby, Optometrist, stands in front of her new clinic, Eyes, etc., in Plein Air. Photos provided by Red Window Communications

A new eye clinic offering thoughtful care and elevated style has officially opened its doors in Taylor.

Eyes etc., led by optometrist and Taylor resident Elizabeth Darby, OD, is situated in the Plein Air community adjacent to Lost Dog coffee shop and Grit restaurant. The ribbon-cutting and open house for the new business were hosted this month by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, with safety-minded attendance limits due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Dr. Betsy Darby’s beautiful new optometry clinic is an enormous asset for the town of Taylor, the southern part of Lafayette County, and of course the Plein Air neighborhood,” said Campbell McCool, who has been developing the neighborhood of traditional Southern homes and small businesses in the Taylor community 12 miles south of Oxford.

A native of Lynchburg, Virginia, Darby has been practicing optometry since 2001 and previously led her own practice in her hometown. Her husband, Jim, is originally from North Mississippi. He retired as vice president of academic affairs at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia. The couple was living in Collierville, Tennesse when they discovered Taylor through his sisters, Risa and Gloria, both Plein Air residents.

“Plein Air is such a wonderful, calm, warm and safe community, where you know your neighbors truly care for you,” Darby said.

At Plein Air, Darby’s new clinic reflects the neighborhood’s traditional Southern style. The clinic itself was designed by Scott Emison of Architecture South. The clinic also houses a boutique eyewear selection, including sought-after brands like Krewe and Moscot.

In the exam room, Darby applies a thoughtful approach to patient care. While she was most recently part of a commercial optometry practice in Memphis, she is choosing a different rhythm for her work in Taylor: Appointments are spaced by the hour.

“Here, it’s about building relationships and not rushing appointments,” Darby said. “We’re doing things differently.”

Darby’s weekly schedule is designed to accommodate patients who need to fit in an eye exam before or after work, including those driving from Oxford, Water Valley or Batesville.

To learn more about the clinic, visit https://eyesetcms.com. For appointments, call (662) 234-9394.

Courtesy of Red Window Communications