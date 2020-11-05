Ole Miss Volleyball Trip to Baton Rouge Postponed

Ole Miss’ volleyball’s final road trip of the fall 2020 slate has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantine of student-athletes among the Rebels program. Two matches in total against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge have been rescheduled.

The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the Southeastern Conference’s Medical Guidance Task Force.

Ole Miss was set to face LSU this weekend on Nov. 7 and 8 at 1 p.m. CT. The series has instead been rescheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Wednesday, Nov. 25, in Baton Rouge with time to be determined.

Staff Report