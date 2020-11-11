Thursday, November 12, 2020
FeaturedNews & ViewsGovernment

Ole Miss Students, Alumni Feel Connection to VP-Elect Harris

0
371

By Dayna Drake
HottyToddy intern
hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Deandria Turner, bottom row, second from left, is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, as is vice-president elect Kamala Harris. Photo provided by Turner.

Kamala Harris is the first woman of color to be elected vice president of The United States, making her sorority prouder than ever. Though she was born in California and went to college at Howard University and law school at the University of California, she has some “sisters” here at the University of Mississippi.

The vice-president elect is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, and her sorority sisters from the UM chapter are using her victory as a motivational reminder.

DeAndria Turner, Ole Miss Alpha Kappa Alpha Theta Psi Chapter Alumna, is now a TV news reporter in Alabama. She said she was filled with hope and joy after a member of her own sorority landed such a role.

“This proves that you can do anything you put your mind to,” Turner said. “It’s just like a little glimmer of hope for women, and especially women of color because we are a double minority.”

While they are not graduates of the same university, Turner and Harris are both alumni of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA), the first Black Greek sorority, and one that was founded at Howard.

“We were founded in 1908, so from 1908 to 2020, we’re still making strides and we’re still breaking the glass ceilings and showing that, yes, this can be done,” Turner said.

Brittany Brown, a graduate student at UM, felt this win was particularly special and personal.

“For me it just represents all of the work that women do and what we’re capable of,” Brown said. “Even more specifically her as a Black woman and as an Asian woman, and then just her being in my sorority is just the cherry on top.”

Brown and Turner were just two of the women from all over the country who watched history being made when Harris was elected.

“I think it’s just as historical as Barack Obama being elected president in 2008,” Brown said. “Of course, with him being the first Black man in that role, this is just as monumental.”

Video by Dayna Drake, HottyToddy intern

Previous articleRoyce Newman Receives Invite to Reese’s Senior Bowl
Next articleDewey Knight Was Known for Putting Students First

RELATED ARTICLES

Headlines

Dewey Knight Was Known for Putting Students First

Alyssa Schnugg -
Retired associate director of the Center for Student Success and First-Year Experience Dewey Knight died early Wednesday morning.
Read more
Football

Royce Newman Receives Invite to Reese’s Senior Bowl

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss senior right tackle Royce Newman received an invitation on Tuesday to take part in the Reese's Senior...
Read more
Football

Lafayette Forced to End Season Early Due to COVID-19

Adam Brown -
The Lafayette Commodores had their football season end abruptly on Tuesday afternoon due to COVID-19. Lafayette was preparing for...
Read more
Headlines

Ole Miss Alumna Asya Branch Hopes to Keep Breaking Barriers As Miss USA

Alyssa Schnugg -
Newly crowned Miss USA and former Ole Miss student Asya Branch hopes to continue to break barriers.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Baseball

Baseball Fans Can Watch the Ole Miss Pizza Bowl on SEC Network+

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss baseball team will close its 2020 fall slate with the annual Pizza Bowl this Sunday at 1 p.m. CT....
Read more
Headlines

Dewey Knight Was Known for Putting Students First

Alyssa Schnugg -
Retired associate director of the Center for Student Success and First-Year Experience Dewey Knight died early Wednesday morning.
Read more
Government

Ole Miss Students, Alumni Feel Connection to VP-Elect Harris

Rachel West -
By Dayna DrakeHottyToddy internhottytoddynews@gmail.com Kamala Harris is the first woman of color to be...
Read more