OSD Superintendent Harvey to Retire in June

Oxford School District Superintendent Brian Harvey announced tonight that he will be retiring at the end of June 2021 after serving as superintendent for nine years.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank these people here in this room, the board members for a wonderful time. We’ve done some amazing things,” he said during the regular OSD Board of Trustee meeting. “We’ve expanded pre-K, our career and technology classes, and I’ve been able to work with some dedicated people who are passionate about educating children.”

Harvey has worked in education for 26 years.

Brian Harvey

“It’s been my passion to educate and work with the students over the years,” Harvey said. “I think this is a good opportunity to pursue some other passions I have.”

Harvey was appointed superintendent of the Oxford School District on July 1, 2012.

He began his teaching career in 1995 as a social studies teacher at Oxford Middle School. From 1998 to 2005, he taught history at Oxford High School and was the head coach of the Oxford Chargers baseball team. While at Oxford High School, he was also the ninth-grade technology discovery facilitator.

In 2005, Harvey became an assistant principal at Oxford High School, and a year later was named principal at Central Elementary (Oxford’s former fifth- and sixth-grade school). The following year, he became principal of Oxford Middle School, where after a year in this educational leadership position, he was named Oxford School District Assistant Superintendent. Harvey held the assistant superintendent position from 2008 to 2011; he served as interim superintendent until his appointment as superintendent in 2012.

Board President Ray Hill told Harvey he hated to see him go.

“You’ve done an excellent job,” Hill said to Harvey. “You’ve accomplished a lot of great things. We wouldn’t be where we are at today without you.”

Hill suggested the Board meet in December to begin talking about the process of looking for Harvey’s replacement.

“They will have big shoes to fill,” Hill said.