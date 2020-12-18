Friday, December 18, 2020
Ole Miss Looks to Continue Winning Streak at Dayton

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Devontae Shuler against Middle Tennessee. Photo by Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss men’s basketball will continue to play on the road as they head to Dayton, Ohio, to take on the Dayton Flyers in the UD Arena. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

Ole Miss is out to a 4-0 start on the season following their 70-51 victory over Middle Tennessee State on Wednesday.

Coach Kermit Davis’ squad is the only team in the country to allow less than 60 points in each game this season (minimum four games); the last time the Rebels kept opponents under 60 points in each of their first four games was 1945.

In the month of December, Ole Miss is 14-1 under Davis.

Graduate student Romello White is shooting 80.0 percent from the field, leading the SEC and ranking third in the country. His teammate Devontae Shuler leads the SEC in steals averaging 2.5 per game. He has 152 career steals to rank ninth in program history, two away from tying Rod Barnes (Ole Miss All-American and former Rebel head coach) for eighth.

Dayton is 3-1 on the season after defeating Mississippi State in double overtime last Saturday. The Flyers are led by Ibi Watson who is averaging 19.5 ppg. 

This season, Dayton is shooting 51.0 percent from the field as a team, good enough for second in the A-10 and 30th nationally. The Flyers starters have accounted for 264 of 281 points scored this season.

When these teams tipoff, it will be the seventh all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Dayton. The Flyers lead the series 6-0. Dayton won 78-74 in the last meeting between the two teams in 2014.

Ole Miss found success the last time they played in the UD Arena as they rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat BYU in a 2015 NCAA Tournament First Four game.

