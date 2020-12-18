Friday, December 18, 2020
Ole Miss Takes on George Mason

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo by Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will hit the road for the first time this season as they travel to Fairfax, Virginia to take on the George Mason Patriots. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Ole Miss is off to a red hot 5-0 start this season. The Rebels are coming off of an 89-65 victory over Jackson State on Tuesday.

Jackson State was the first team to score over 60 points on coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s squad this season. 

Ole Miss’ superb early displays of offensive and defensive prowess through five games has launched the Rebels into the upper echelon of the national rankings. The Rebels are one of just two teams in the nation to rank in the top-15 in both scoring offense (14th, 89.6 PPG) and scoring defense (9th, 51.2 PPG), the other being No. 1 Stanford (4th offense, 95.8 PPG; 5th defense, 48.6 PPG). Additionally, Ole Miss is one of just 13 in the NCAA to rank in the top-30 in both shooting offense (26th, 47.3 percent) and shooting defense (7th, 29.5 percent).

The Rebels are just one of four unbeaten squads left in the SEC this season.

George Mason (2-3, 0-0 A10) enters after falling 48-43 to William and Mary on Wednesday. The Patriots are led on the floor by forward graduate student Daijah Jefferson with 13. 4 points and 9.4 rebounds a night.

George Mason is averaging 63.8 points per game and allowing 68.4 through the first five games. On the boards, they pull in an average of 44.8 rebounds a night.

Saturday will be the first ever meeting between the Rebels and the Patriots.

