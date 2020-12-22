More Oxford Road Names to be Changed

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Roads once located outside of Oxford city limits are being renamed after being annexed into the city in 2018.

Last week, City Engineer Reanna Mayoral presented a list of roads to the Oxford Board of Aldermen during their regular meeting.

Mayoral said most of the name changes will reflect what the roads are commonly known as or will be extensions of previously named roads.

Residents will be notified of the changes via a letter to be mailed in early 2021.

However, the new road names must be reported to the Circuit Clerk now in order for voter registration information to be updated prior to the June 2021 municipal elections, Mayoral told the Board.

The timing for readdressing is limited to the time periods that changes are allowed to be made in the Secretary of State’s voter registration system, and when the United States Postal Service can process the changes.

“Staff is presenting these changes now so that we can be prepared when the window of opportunity is available,” Mayoral said.

Affected property owners and residents of the address changes will be provided guidance and information on how to make the change to reflect the new E911 addresses. A letter detailing this information will be mailed in early 2021.

The name changes will affect about 330 homes, and more road name changes are expected to happen in 2021.

The county roads that will be renamed include: